Feb 18, 2025, 7:31 PM

Parliament speaker Ghalibaf departs for Baku

Parliament speaker Ghalibaf departs for Baku

TEHRAN, Feb. 18 (MNA) – Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf left Tehran for Baku on Tuesday to attend the 15th edition of Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) Plenary.

Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf left Tehran's Mehrabad Airport for Baku, the capital of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Tuesday afternoon to attend and speak at the 15th edition of Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) Plenary.

MNA

