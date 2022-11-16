Achieving $5bn worth of Iran-Russia trade ‘possible’

He made the remarks in a meeting of the Iran-Russia Trade Forum on Wednesday, held in Tehran on Wednesday with the participation of a delegation of 100 economic activists in various industrial, agricultural, and trade fields, headed by Russia’s Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sergei Katrin, senior managers and representatives of Iranian companies active in the field of trade with Russia.

He emphasized that achieving $5 billion worth of trade between the two countries is possible provided that both public and private sectors of the two countries should accelerate their bilateral cooperation in the relevant sectors.

Before the official start of the Forum, held at the initiative taken by the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA), the Chairman of ICCIMA Gholam-Hossein Shafe’ei and the Chairman of Russia’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sergey Katrin held talks on relevant issues.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on a host of issues including the North-South Transport Corridor, customs and shipping cooperation in the Caspian Sea, cooperation within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), etc.

