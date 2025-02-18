China completes world's first FPSO vessel with carbon

The vessel is the first of its kind in the world and is scheduled for delivery by the end of February, according to Science and Technology Daily.

It has a unique ability to capture carbon dioxide emissions generated during both navigation and oil production processes. Additionally, it utilizes the heat energy from exhaust gases to generate electricity, achieving dual objectives of environmental protection and energy efficiency, the news report stated.

Offshore oil and gas operations are known to produce substantial amounts of carbon dioxide annually. The deployment of carbon capture and storage facilities on such vessels offers a promising solution to reduce emissions from offshore production and processing activities.

SD/