University of Tehran introduces its top 18 female researchers

According to the report, Dr. Farnoush Faridbod and Dr. Farzaneh Shemirani, faculty members of Faculties of Science, and Dr. Fereshteh Rashchi, faculty member of the Faculties of Technology of the University of Tehran are among the top 2% of the world's most cited researchers, published by Elsevier-Stanford, for a period of 27 years (1996-2023).

Also, Dr. Zahra Emamjomeh and Dr. Maryam Salami, faculty members of the Faculties of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Dr. Akram Hosseinian Sarajelou, faculty member of the Faculties of Technology, Dr. Fatemeh Yazdian and Dr. Roghayeh Ghasempour, faculty members of the Faculties of Interdisciplinary Sciences and Technologies, and Dr. Reyhaneh Loni, faculty member of the Faculty of Governance are among the top one percent of highly cited researchers in the world over a 10-year period (2014-2024), according to Web of Science (WoS) database information.

In addition, Dr. Sepideh Khoei and Dr. Hedieh Sajedi, faculty members of the Faculties of Science, and Dr. Mitra Mousavi, researcher at the Department of Chemistry, Faculties of Science, University of Tehran, are also among the top two percent of highly cited international researchers in 2023 by Elsevier-Stanford.

In the fields of Humanities, Social Sciences, Art, and Architecture, Dr. Bita Mashayekhi, a faculty member of the Faculty of Management; Dr. Elahe Hejazi Moughari, Dr. Rezvan Hakimzadeh, and Dr. Narges Sadat Sajjadieh, faculty members of the Faculty of Psychology and Educational Sciences; Dr. Soheila Sadeghi Fasaei, a faculty member of the Faculty of Social Sciences; and Dr. Elahe Koulaei, a professor of Regional Studies at the Faculty of Law and Political Sciences, are among the most cited researchers at the national level from 2013 to 2014.

MNA