Negotiations with US ‘valuable, useful’: Russia’s Lavrov says

Russian and US officials spent four hours in Saudi Arabia in talks delegations described as "positive" and a "first step", despite criticism from Ukraine and Europe over their lack of involvement.

US and Russian officials, who met for high-stakes talks in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, agreed to "normalize" relations between the two countries and begin discussions on the war in Ukraine, the US State Department said, Euronews reported.

US State Secretary Marco Rubio called the meeting "the first step of a long and difficult journey."

He added that concessions should be made on both sides but that it would be wrong to "predetermine those".

US National Security Adviser Michael Waltz also said that discussion of territory and security guarantees would "underlie" any type of talks moving forward and insisted there should be an "end" to Russia's war in Ukraine.

MA/PR