Saudi Arabia to send trade delegation to Iran

Referring to the fifth Export Potential Exhibition of the Islamic Republic of Iran (IRAN EXPO 2023) that will be held in the Tehran International Permanent Fairground on May 7-10, 2023, Mehdi Safari said that 60 African, Asian, and neighboring countries have announced their readiness to participate in the exhibition.

Saudi Arabia will send a trade delegation to Iran and Saudi tradesmen will be participated in the exhibition, he said, adding that they are preparing to establish consulate generals and embassies in Saudi Arabia and Iran.

He noted that 750 Iranian big companies will also attend the exhibition.

One of Iran's priorities is cooperation with Asian, European, Latin American, and neighboring countries in economic fields, Safari underlined.

In regards to signing contracts at IRAN EXPO 2023, he said that the $750 million contract was signed and about $100 million has been implemented at the Russian exhibition. Now, at IRAN EXPO 2023 where 60 countries are attending, the $1 billion contract is not far-fetched.

