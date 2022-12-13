Iran-China officials reach financial and banking agreement

Regarding the details of 16 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) inked between Iran and China in a meeting in Tehran between the officials of the two countries, the Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Asghar Abolhassani Hastiani said this MoU emphasized facilitating bilateral trade exchanges and joint investments in the industrial, rail, scientific, technology and agricultural fields with the People’s Republic of China.

"In that meeting, in order to prepare the ground for the implementation of the cooperation strategic partnership between the two countries of Iran and China, the finalization of suitable financial and banking mechanisms as soon as possible was emphasized and the necessary agreements were made in that regard," according to the deputy CBI governor.

Iranian and Chinese banking officials also agreed to facilitate the banking affairs of Iranians living in China and Iranian traders through eliminating the existing barriers as soon as possible.

MA/IRN84969097