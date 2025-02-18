  1. Politics
Two Britons arrested in Iran on charge of espionage

TEHRAN, Feb. 18 (MNA) – The Iranian Judiciary’s spokesman has said that two British nationals have been arrested in Iran’s southern province of Kerman on a charge of spying for the Western intelligence services.

Asghar Jahangir said the two Britons had visited Iran under the guise of tourism and were gathering intelligence in several provinces pretending to be carrying out research.

They were working with the institutions affiliated with the intelligence services of the adversary and Western countries under the pretense of research activities, the Judiciary’s spokesman added.

He noted that the two Brits were under surveillance by the Iranian security organizations in the city of Kerman and were arrested by the intelligence department of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps in Kerman Province.

Jahangir said the UK ambassador to Tehran has had a meeting with the two, who were captured in the Persian month of Dey (December 21, 2024 – January 19, 2025).

