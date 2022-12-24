Iran, Guinea officials discuss expansion of bilateral ties

Senior Iranian diplomat Mehdi Safari also in the meeting expressed Iran's readiness to expand bilateral ties with Guinea in different fields including energy, electricity, construction, hospital equipment, and industrial products.

Safari also called for resuming the joint commissions of cooperation between the two countries to improve the level of relations.

The top Guinean diplomat, for his part, emphasized Guinea's desire to utilize the advanced knowledge and experiences of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Safari also held meetings with several other Guinean officials including the Guinean minister of Agriculture and Livestock Mamadou Nagnalen Barry and several members of the Guinean chamber of commerce.

Developing Iran-Guinea relations and cooperation was also stressed during these meetings.

