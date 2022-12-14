Leader commiserates martyrdom of Molavi Abdulwahid Rigi

Ayatollah Khamenei in a message condoled the tragic incident of Molavi Abdulwahid Rigi's kidnapping and martyrdom and called on responsible authorities to prosecute and punish criminals promptly and seriously.

While expressing sorrow over the unfortunate incident, Ayatollah Khamenei added that the villains who committed this crime are the mercenaries who are at the service of the enemies to target the welfare of the Baluch people and the unity of the Iranians.

Ayatollah Khamenei condoled the martyrdom of the Sunni cleric to his bereaved family and the people of Sistan and Baluchestan province.

Molavi Abdulwahid Rigi was the Friday prayer leader of Imam Hussein Mosque in Khash city and one of the famous Sunni clerics in Sistan and Baluchestan province.

Molavi Rigi was kidnapped and martyred by gunmen in a car.

The Iranian intelligence ministry later said in a statement that the major elements behind the assassination of Molavi Abdulwahid Rigi in Sistan and Baluchistan province were arrested.

