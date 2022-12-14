Leader condoles passing of Rostam Ghasemi

In a message of condolences on Wednesday, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, while condoling the passing of Rostam Ghasemi to his bereaved family and colleagues, hailed his outstanding personality in offering quality services in various fields.

The Leader prayed to the Almighty God to bestow forgiveness and blessing on him.

The late Rostam Ghasemi was minister of petroleum from 3 August 2011 to 15 August 2013. He also served as the economic deputy of the IRGC Quds Force when Martyr Qassem Soleimani was the force's chief.

Mehrdad Bazrpash was appointed as the caretaker roads minister after Ghasemi resigned and he was given vote of confidence by the lawmakers at the Iranian parliament a few days ago.

