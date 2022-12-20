ISIL founders share blame for Shah Cheragh incident

Ayatollah Khamenei on Tuesday received a number of families of Shah Cheragh terrorist attack martyrs.

Saying that the tragic incident of the Shah Cheragh terrorist attack will always remain in Iran's history, Ayatollah Khamenei called on cultural services to pay great attention to this incident like other historical issues, and pass it on to future generations.

In addition to the assassins, the main supporters and founders of ISIL are also involved in this crime, Ayatollah Khamenei cited. The Leader also blamed them for defending human rights in words and creating terrorist groups in practice.

On October 26, a Daesh-affiliated terrorist attacked the Shah Cheragh shrine in the southern province of Fars before the evening prayers, killing at least 15 pilgrims — including a woman and two children — and injuring 40 others.

MP