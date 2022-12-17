Leader condoles demise of Ayatollah Rouhani

Ayatollah Khamenei prayed to the Almighty God to bestow forgiveness and blessing on him.
TEHRAN, Dec. 17 (MNA) – The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in a message expressed condolences over the demise of the Shia Marja Grand Ayatollah Sayyid Muhammad-Sadiq Husayni Rohani.
Ayatollah Khamenei prayed to the Almighty God to bestow forgiveness and blessing on him.
The Leader also condoled the passing of Ayatollah Rouhani to his bereaved family.
