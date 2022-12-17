  1. Iran
Leader condoles demise of Ayatollah Rouhani

TEHRAN, Dec. 17 (MNA) – The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in a message expressed condolences over the demise of the Shia Marja Grand Ayatollah Sayyid Muhammad-Sadiq Husayni Rohani.

Ayatollah Khamenei prayed to the Almighty God to bestow forgiveness and blessing on him.

The Leader also condoled the passing of Ayatollah Rouhani to his bereaved family.

