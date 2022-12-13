  1. Politics
Iran intelligence ministry:

Assassins behind senior Sunni cleric assassination detained

TEHRAN, Dec. 13 (MNA) – The Iranian intelligence ministry said in a statement on Tuesday afternoon that the major elements behind the assassination of Molavi Abdulwahid Rigi in Sistan and Baluchistan province were arrested.

"Following the round-the-clock efforts and a series of measures and intelligence observations of intelligence forces in the General Intelligence Administration of Sistan and Baluchistan province, three of the main elements behind the assassination of Molavi Abdulwahid Rigi were identified and arrested with the operational cooperation of the police command of that province," a statement by the Iranian intelligence ministry read on Tuesday afternoon.

"These terrorist elements were planning to escape from the country after the assassination of that martyr but they were apprehended by intelligence forces," the statement further read.

 Molavi Abdulvahed Rigi was the Friday prayer leader of Imam Hussein Mosque in Khash city and one of the famous Sunni clerics in Sistan-Baluchestan province.

Molavi Rigi was kidnapped and martyred by gunmen in a car on December 13.

