France says it summoned Iran charge d'affaires over riots

France's foreign minister said on Tuesday Iran's charge d'affaires had previously been summoned over the country's alleged role in Ukraine, Reuters reported.

Catherine Colonna said that they had summoned the Iranian diplomat this time for alleged human rights violations during the crackdown on the foreign-backed rioters.

Western-provoked riots hit some Iranian provinces since 22-year-old woman Mahsa Amini died at a hospital in Tehran on September 16, three days after she collapsed at a police station.

An investigation has attributed Amini’s death to her medical condition, rather than alleged beatings by the police.

The riots have claimed the lives of dozens of people and security forces, while also allowing terrorist attacks across the country. In the last two months, the terrorists have set fire to public property and tortured several Basij members and security forces to death.

Iran has condemned the western powers for fomenting riots and had warned them not to interfere in Iran's internal affairs over the issue.

The Iranian authorities have said the US and other Western countries are seeking to make Iran give up its steadfastness in supporting the Iranian nation's rights at the negotiating table by fomenting riots and increasing the pressures.

MNA