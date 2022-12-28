Italy summons Iran's amb. as West's interference intensifies

Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani summoned the Iranian ambassador on Wednesday over the alleged human rights violations during the Tehran crackdown on the Western-orchestrated riots in the country.

Tajani had previously commented on Iran's actions in defense of the people's security against foreign-sponsored rioters.

Western-provoked riots hit some Iranian provinces since 22-year-old woman Mahsa Amini died at a hospital in Tehran on September 16, three days after she collapsed at a police station.

An investigation has attributed Amini’s death to her medical condition, rather than alleged beatings by the police.

The riots have claimed the lives of dozens of people and security forces, while also allowing terrorist attacks across the country. In the last two months, the terrorists have set fire to public property and tortured several Basij members and security forces to death.

Iran has condemned the western powers for fomenting riots and had warned them not to interfere in Iran's internal affairs over the issue.

The Iranian authorities have said the US and other Western countries are seeking to make Iran give up its steadfastness in supporting the Iranian nation's rights at the negotiating table by fomenting riots and increasing the pressures.

MNA