Iran announces sanctions on several western officials, bodies

Based on the approvals of the relevant authorities, within the framework of the relevant rules and sanctions mechanisms, and as a reciprocal action, the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has sanctioned UK individuals and entities for their deliberate actions in supporting terrorism and terrorist groups and promoting terrorism, violence, and hatred that cause riots, violence, terrorist acts, and human rights violations against the Iranian people.

The following institutions were sanctioned:

1. RAF Menwith Hill Air Force Harrogate

2. UK Naval Support Facility (NSF)

3. British Committee for Iran Freedom (BCFIF)

4. The Tony Blair Institute for Global Change

The following individuals were sanctioned:

1. Robert Jenrick, United Kingdom Minister for Immigration

2. Tony Radakin, Navy officer

3. Elliot Sampson, Air Marshal Martin

4. Ken McCallum, Director General of MI5

5. Phil Husband, Governor of HM Prison Durham

6. Steve Kilvington. Assistant Head Capability Strategy at UK Ministry of Defense

7. John Spellar, Member of Parliament of the United Kingdom

8. David Alton, Member of the House of Lords of the United Kingdom

9. Mateo Afford, Member of Parliament from the conservative party

10. David Jones, Member of Parliament from the conservative party

11. Wayne David, Member of Parliament of the United Kingdom

12. Mark Williams, former member of the British Parliament

13. Geoffrey Bindman, head of the British Institute of Human Rights

The mentioned sanctions include the ban on issuing visas and entering the Islamic Republic of Iran and confiscation of their property and assets in the territory under the jurisdiction of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

All Iranian institutions, according to the approvals of the relevant authorities, will take the necessary measures to implement these sanctions.

In a separate statement issued on Monday, the Iranian foreign ministry also announced sanctions on several institutions and EU officials. The list includes:

Radio Farda, Radio Zamaneh, and Charlie Hebdo magazine.Water Engineering Trading GmbH (W.E.T.) and Gidlemeister Projekta GmbH companies are also sanctioned by Iran due to participation in the production of chemical weapons used by the Saddam regime during the imposed war era against the Iranian nation.

Michael Trautermann, Holger Kunkel, Eric David, Bernard Kouchner, Hannah Neumann, Rita Sussmuth, Clavdia Roth, Volker Beck, Norbert Lammert, and Kramp Karrenbauer are also included in Iran's sanction list.

MP/IRNA/FNA14010921000254