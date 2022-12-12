EU announces new sanctions on Iran

In a meeting on Monday, the foreign ministers of EU member states sanctioned a number of Iranian individuals and entities on false accusations of violating human rights and alleged involvement in the war in Ukraine.

According to the EU document, 20 Iranian individuals and one entity, including media officials, were added to the sanctions list of the bloc for alleged human rights violations, and 4 other individuals and 4 entities were also sanctioned in relation to the claim of using Iranian drones in the war in Ukraine.

The European Union has claimed that 8 sanctioned individuals and entities were involved in the process of research, design and manufacturing of parts of Iranian drones.

Earlier today, the German foreign minister had said that the new EU sanctions would target the IRGC in Iran.

Western-provoked riots hit some Iranian provinces since 22-year-old woman Mahsa Amini died at a hospital in Tehran on September 16, three days after she collapsed at a police station.

An investigation has attributed Amini’s death to her medical condition, rather than alleged beatings by the police.

The riots have claimed the lives of dozens of people and security forces, while also allowing terrorist attacks across the country. In the last two months, the terrorists have set fire to public property and tortured several Basij members and security forces to death.

Iran has condemned the western powers for fomenting riots and had warned them not to interfere in Iran's internal affairs over the issue.

The Iranian authorities have said the US and other Western countries are seeking to make Iran give up its steadfastness in supporting the Iranian nation's rights at the negotiating table by fomenting riots and increasing the pressures.

