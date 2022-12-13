Raeisi voiced discontent with President Xi's stance in Riyadh

In the Tuesday meeting with the Chinese Deputy Prime Minister Hu Chunhua, Iran’s President Ebrahim Raeisi said, "Some of the positions declared by the Chinese president during his recent visit to [the Persian Gulf] region have caused displeasure for the Iranian nation and government."

President Raeisi said that Iran's serious demand is that China makes up for those stances.

He emphasized the importance of the Chinese delegation's visit to Iran for the development of economic and trade cooperation between the two countries, and also stressed the efforts of the two sides to implement the important agreements reached in the previous meetings of the two nations' officials.

The Chinese deputy prime minister, for his part, conveyed the warmest greetings from the President of his country to the Iranian president and emphasized China's resolve to develop relations with strong Iran as a permanent and unalterable strategy of his country.

"China's resolve to strengthen and deepen relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran will continue no matter what the regional and international developments are," Chunhua said.

"China has always respected the Islamic Republic of Iran's national sovereignty and territorial integrity and supports Iran's efforts to secure its basic interests," the deputy prime minister of China said.

He also presented a report on the results of his meetings with Iranian officials to the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

With the operationalization of tens of billions of dollars worth of joint investment and the development of industrial, energy, transit, and financial and banking cooperation, the two countries are taking a big step towards implementing strategic and development partnerships.

