Tehran urges Westerners to stop hosting anti-Iran terrorists

The ministry made the comments in a tweet on Thursday in reaction to back-to-back aggressive and interventionist remarks, which Western officials have been posting on the social media platform against the Islamic Republic and its lawful answer to the riots.

"In countering riots, Iran's shown utmost restraint & - unlike many Western regimes who smear & violently crackdown even the peaceful protesters - Iran has employed proportionate & standard anti-riot methods," the ministry tweeted.

"The same is true for the judicial process: restraint & proportionality," it added.

"Public security is a redline. Armed assault & vandalism aren't tolerable, even to Western regimes who’ve find an opportunity to hypocritically lecture Iran," the Foreign Ministry added.

"Instead of exposing its mendacity by politicized statements, West must stop hosting, backing & encouraging terrorists," it concluded, referring to Western states' provision of safe havens for anti-Iran groups such as the terrorist Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO) -- which is responsible for killing tens of thousands of Iranians.

Foreign-backed violence and riots erupted across Iran in September after the tragic death in police custody of a young Iranian woman, named as Mahsa Amini.

The unfortunate incident was immediately picked up by Western-based media outlets and officials, who -- without providing any convincing evidence -- started claiming that the woman had been "murdered" by police forces.

Iran also immediately released the CCTV footage showing the young lady fainting at a police station and being subsequently transferred to a hospital. Iranian authorities, meanwhile, conducted an investigation into the incident, concluding that Amini’s death had been caused by an illness, rather than alleged bodily harm.

Earlier this month, Iran's Interior Ministry said the country's enemy had been using the opportunity of Amini's case to wage a hybrid war against the Islamic Republic to weaken its national solidarity and hinder the country's progress. The ministry added that some 200 people had so far lost their lives in the riots that it held separatist and terrorist groups responsible for causing.

MNA/Press TV