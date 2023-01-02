Intelligence ministry detains MKO-linked network in Iran

According to the Intelligence Ministry's statement on Monday, 6 main elements of the network were arrested in a series of simultaneous operations in several provinces of the country, 10 people were interrogated and a number of other people linked to the network are still at large.

This extensive network was in charge of transferring money from abroad with complicated money laundering methods and providing various equipment for the MKO terrorists' operational teams inside the country during recent foreign-orchestrated riots.

The networks' chieftain is the son of one of the important MKO elements, the statement also said adding that he has offices based in the UAE and the Netherlands.

Among the arrested elements is the father of one of the operational members of the MKO terrorist teams who was arrested nearly 3 years ago.

The statement added that further investigations into the matter and the network's other links are continuing, and the elements living abroad will also be sued through the international police (Interpol) on the charges of financing terrorism and organized money laundering.

The statement went on to warn countries that have become a safe havens for MKO terrorists against the dangers that those terrorists could pose to their countries with their dangerous crimes.

