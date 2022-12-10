Iran to respond to sanctions & interference: Amir-Abdollahian

Speaking in a telephone conversation with the EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell on Saturday, he said, “Concurrently, we are on the way to the final stage of a good, strong & durable agreement.”

In a tweet on Saturday, Iran’s top diplomat wrote, “Talked to @JosepBorrell following his call. I said, if the US & the E3 think, via pressure, they generate leverage in the negotiations, they are wrong! We respond to sanctions & interference.”

His remarks came in reaction to back-to-back aggressive and interventionist remarks, which Western officials have been posting on the social media platform against the Islamic Republic and its lawful answer to the riots.

"Fighting terrorism, violence & hate speech are unequivocal int. responsibilities," Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said in a Friday tweet.

