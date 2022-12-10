  1. Politics
Dec 10, 2022, 8:51 AM

Iran to respond to sanctions & interference: Amir-Abdollahian

Iran to respond to sanctions & interference: Amir-Abdollahian

TEHRAN, Dec. 10 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that Islamic Republic of Iran will harshly respond to the sanctions and interventionist remarks of European countries raised against the country.

Speaking in a telephone conversation with the EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell on Saturday, he said, “Concurrently, we are on the way to the final stage of a good, strong & durable agreement.”

In a tweet on Saturday, Iran’s top diplomat wrote, “Talked to @JosepBorrell following his call. I said, if the US & the E3 think, via pressure, they generate leverage in the negotiations, they are wrong! We respond to sanctions & interference.”

“Concurrently, we are on the way to the final stage of a good, strong & durable agreement.” he added.

His remarks came in reaction to back-to-back aggressive and interventionist remarks, which Western officials have been posting on the social media platform against the Islamic Republic and its lawful answer to the riots.

"Fighting terrorism, violence & hate speech are unequivocal int. responsibilities," Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said in a Friday tweet.

MA/MFA/5650856

News Code 194693
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News