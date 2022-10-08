Link btw assaults on embassies, West's support undeniable

"Today, in a grave security accident in our embassy in Copenhagen, an assailant tried -& fortunately failed- to stab our ambassador, who happens to be a woman," Nasser Kan'ani in a series of tweets wrote regarding the attack on the Iranian embassy in Denmark and some diplomatic missions in Europe.

"This assault on our diplomatic mission was the latest of recent violent & unlawful acts against Iran in Europe," he added.

"Recently there were similar violent attacks on our diplomatic missions in Europe. The link between such assaults & West's political support for rioters is undeniable, the Iranian diplomat said.

"The hosting govs have a legal obligation to take sufficient security measures. They're expected to do so immediately," Kan'ani stressed.

His tweets came in reaction to the attack of a 32-year-old man in the Iranian embassy in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Danish police said later on Friday that it has arrested the man who attacked the Iranian embassy.

The man, an Iranian citizen, had been stopped by an employee before entering the embassy building, police said.

He will have a court hearing at Copenhagen city court on Saturday and will be charged with two counts of vandalism, for violence, and for breaching a section of the penal code that deals with crimes against people with diplomatic status.

Protests over the death of a 22-year-old Iranian woman, Mahsa Amini erupted first in her native province of Kordestan and later in several cities, including the capital.

Although Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi immediately ordered a thorough investigation into the case, the protests soon turned violent, with rioters fatally attacking policemen and indulging in vandalism against public property in several cities.

The foreign-backed violent riots have also claimed dozens of lives from both security forces and innocent people as the Western media and Persian-language news networks continue to induce riots in Iran.

Anti-Iran rioters have also gathered in front of the Islamic Republic’s embassies and consulates in some cities around the world, with some clashes reported between them and host countries’ police.

MNA/5604180