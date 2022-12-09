Iran FM criticizes Germany over hypocritical stances

"Fighting terrorism, violence & hate speech are unequivocal int. responsibilities," Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said in a Friday tweet.

"Hypocritical is that Germany considers these as red lines for its territory & security, but incites the same sinister phenomena in Iran & duplicitously denounces our legitimate struggle against them," he added.

Amir-Abdollahian's comments came in reaction to the interventionist stance of the German government over the recent developments in Iran.

The reports suggest that Germany summoned the Iranian ambassador on Thursday following the legal execution of rioters who disrupted public safety in recent months.

Earlier on Thursday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry advised the West to rather stop hosting anti-Iran terrorists instead of portraying the Islamic Republic's response to recent Western-backed riots inside the country in a bad light.

The ministry made the comments in a tweet in reaction to back-to-back aggressive and interventionist remarks, which Western officials have been posting on the social media platform against the Islamic Republic and its lawful answer to the riots.

