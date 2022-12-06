Enemy aware of Iran capabilities, seeking to prevent progress

Stating that before the Islamic Revolution, the highest missile in Iran was the Harpoon missile with a range of 40 kilometers, Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri said, "Today, we are proud to build missiles from 10 to 1000 km in the IRGC Navy to defend the Persian Gulf."

"Our vessels, missiles, and drones are domestic-built," the IRGC commander continued.

"The enemy has understood what we are capable of and wants to prevent our progress," Tangsir stressed, adding that today, Iran is not dependent on any country regarding supplying military weapons.

