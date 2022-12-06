  1. Iran
Enemy aware of Iran capabilities, seeking to prevent progress

TEHRAN, Dec. 06 (MNA) – Saying that Iran today builds missiles with a range of 1000 km to defend the Persian Gulf, the IRGC Navy commander stressed that the enemies are aware of Iran's capabilities, seeking to prevent its progress.

Stating that before the Islamic Revolution, the highest missile in Iran was the Harpoon missile with a range of 40 kilometers, Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri said, "Today, we are proud to build missiles from 10 to 1000 km in the IRGC Navy to defend the Persian Gulf."

"Our vessels, missiles, and drones are domestic-built," the IRGC commander continued.

"The enemy has understood what we are capable of and wants to prevent our progress," Tangsir stressed, adding that today, Iran is not dependent on any country regarding supplying military weapons.

