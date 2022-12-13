"Iran has missiles that enemies cannot even think of"

Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri made the remarks in reaction recent Persian Gulf Cooperation Council during China's president's visit to Saudi Arabia on three Iranian islands in the Persian Gulf, noting that the three islands of the Greater Tunb, the Lesser Tunb, and Abu Musa in the Persian Gulf belong to Iran forever and are eternal parts of Iran.

The islands belong to Iran, he said, adding that those who claim otherwise are advised to review the history.

In ancient maps in old languages, the Persian Gulf has always been called by the same name, he underlined.

IRGC Navy Commander further pointed to the achievements Iran has made in the military field and said that Iran has weapons now that the enemies cannot even think of.

"We had nothing during the Sacred Defence (Iraqi imposed war on Iran in 1980-1988) but no we have missiles that the Americans cannot even think of," he asserted.

