Speaking at a memorial ceremony for Persian Gulf martyrs on Friday, Rear Admiral Tangsiri praised the resistance of Iranians in the Sacred Defense era.

Stating that today the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has the best and most advanced military equipment, he added, "The second Martyr Soleimani vessel will be built by the end of the year."

The third destroyer of the IRGC Navy is under construction in the Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces Logistics, Tangsiri added.

MP/5604158