US will be defeated again if it return to Persian Gulf

Speaking in Kordkuy city in northern Province of Golestan in a ceremony to commemorate the memory of 313 martyrs in the city on the occasion of the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution victory, Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri said that today, Iran is proud that has no fear of the United States which had considered itself the world's ruler.

The IRGC Navy commander said that Iran will not kneel down against the US as it did not do that in the past during the time of Imam Khomeini (RA).

"If the Americans return to the Persian Gulf again, they will face another failure because they have been defeated before and the ardent children of the revolution have no fear," he noted.

Saying that Imam Khomeini's steadfastness against arrogance led to the victory of the Islamic Revolution, Tangsiri added that the Iranian people have sacrificed their lives during these 44 years and again will stand against the enemies. He also praised the sacrifice of the Iranian martyrs in defending the country's land.

Referring to Iran's significant growth in various fields, especially in the field of military after the victory of the Islamic Revolution, Tangsiri said that the enemy cannot hurt Iran anymore.

"We stand firm in defending our rights in the Persian Gulf and the other seas," he added.

MP/FNA14011114000234