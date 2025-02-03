Iran should negotiate with all countries but “Zionist regime"

Zarif, who is the former foreign minister, said that the Israeli regime is trying to depict Iran as in its weakest throughout its history on the international stage, which unfortunately is being accepted by some people in Europe and America.

“I believe that we should negotiate with everyone, except the criminal Zionist regime, but we should know the United States well," Zarif said.

He recalled the US hostility towards Iran, saying that the United States fully supported the deposed Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein during the Iraq-Iran war (1980-1988).

MNA