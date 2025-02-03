Iran opposes foreign intervention in Caucasus region: Pres.

President Pezeshkian made the comments in a meeting with Hikmat Hajiyev, the Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan who was visiting Tehran on Sunday for an Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) meeting.

Stating that relations between Iran and Azerbaijan are brotherly relations, Pezeshkian stressed the Islamic Republic of Iran's interest in strengthening bilateral relations in various economic, political, cultural, defense and security sectors.

"We also emphasize the rapid removal of barriers in the trade and transportation sectors and welcome the exchange and sharing of experiences between the two countries," he said.

He went on to highlight Iran's policy of opposition to any changes to geographical borders in the Caucasus region and intervention of the foreign powers in that region.

"Changing the borders of the region is not acceptable by any means. Attempts by powers outside the region make it necessary to strengthen unity and integration among the countries of the region and avoidance of any disagreement."

"We want to develop relations with neighboring and Islamic countries because we believe that any disagreement or row among Muslims will lead to the intervention of enemies,," he said.

Pezeshkian also expressed hope that he would welcome Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, in Tehran.

The Azeri official, for his part, congratulated Iran on the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution's victory and said that "We want to enhance the level of relations between the two countries, and fortunately, today the ground is ready for this goal."

Hajiyev also extended an invitation to President Pezeshkian to visit Baku on the part of his president.

KI/6367415