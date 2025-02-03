Iran diplomat meets with Taliban official to discuss ties

Alireza Bekdeli, the acting ambassador of Iran to Kabul, met with Mawlawi Sarhadi, the Taliban governor of Afghan Bamiyan province during his visit to Bamiyan province, and exchanged views on cooperation between Iran and Afghanistan related to Bamiyan province, including in the fields of health, treatment and medical education.

The Iranian diplomat also met with the Council of Shiite Scholars in Bamiyan. The members of the council stated that strengthening cooperation between Iran and Afghanistan would strengthen Islamic unity and benefit the two nations.

During this visit, Bekdeli also visited the historical monuments of Bamiyan city and called for strengthening relations between the Afghan province and the provinces of Iran.

