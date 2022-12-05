Iran FM meets Serbian Natl. Assembly Pres. for bilateral talk

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged their views in various fields of cooperation especially in parliamentary diplomacy field.

While conveying the warmest greetings of Iranian Parliament Speaker to the President of the National Assembly of Serbia, Amir-Abdollahian termed measures taken by the two countries in the field of boosting parliamentary cooperation ‘significant’.

Given the formation of new round of Iran-Serbia Parliamentary Friendship Group in the National Assembly of Serbia, Iran’s top diplomat expressed hope that Parliamentary Friendship Groups at parliament of the two countries will benefit from the valuable capacities in the field of removing barriers and paving suitable ways for promoting bilateral relations.

The Iranian foreign minister assessed the level of bilateral relations with Serbia in various political, economic and cultural fields ‘excellent and privileged’ and expressed hope that amicable ties between the two countries would be further expanded.

The President of the National Assembly of Serbia, for his part, pointed to the high significance of expanding the level of cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran and assessed the key role of parliaments of the two countries in facilitation of development of bilateral cooperation ‘important’.

MA/