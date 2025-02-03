Pezeshkian calls for Muslims help to rebuild ruined Gaza

The Iranian president made the remarks in a meeting with the visiting Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mahmoud al-Mashhadani in Tehran on Monday.

In the meeting, Pezeshkian reiterated Iran's call on the Islamic nation to unite as the best way to thwart the conspiracies designed against them by the enemies, adding that constant cooperation and coordination in the fields of trade and economy, science and technology, and border issues are among the appropriate grounds for consolidating and strengthening relations between Islamic countries that pave the way for greater cohesion and unity in the Islamic world."

Pezehskian also thanks Iraqi government for their support for the people of Palestine, saying that "When it comes to helping Gaza and Lebanon, we suggest that each Islamic country should provide assistance and help as much as it can afford it for the reconstruction and return of the people of these regions to their normal life, because indifference to the pain and suffering of the Muslim people of Gaza and Lebanon is a breach of our religious and humanitarian duties."

The Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, for his part, emphasized the Iraqi Parliament's commitment to supporting the government of the country in implementing the agreements reached between the two countries, saying "We also emphasize consolidating and strengthening bilateral, regional and international commonalities and cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran."

Al Mashhadani stressed the need to continue supporting the Resistance Front in the face of the enemies of the Islamic Ummah at the current sensitive time.

During this meeting, members of the Iraqi parliamentary delegation, including the head of the parliamentary friendship group between the two countries, expressed their views and opinions on various fields of cooperation between the two countries.

