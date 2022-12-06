  1. Politics
Amir-Abdollahian arrives in Sarajevo

TEHRAN, Dec. 06 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister arrived in Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina on Tuesday morning.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian is scheduled to meet with senior Bosnian officials during this visit.

Earlier on Sunday, the top Iranian diplomat paid a two-day visit to Belgrade to meet with high-ranking Serbian authorities.

On Sunday evening, the Iranian Foreign Minister attended a joint presser in a joint press conference with his Serbian counterpart Ivica Dačić in Belgrade.

In this presser, Amir-Abdollahian described Tehran and Belgrade relations as constructive and expanding in all fields.

The Iranian Foreign Minister left Belgrade for Sarajevo on Monday night.

