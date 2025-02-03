Iran ready to coop. with regional telecommunications operator

Speaking on the sidelines of “Iran Corridor 2025” in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), he stated that the main objective of this prestigious event is to introduce Iran as a digital corridor in the region and even beyond the region for communications between all countries in the region as well as connections from East to West, China and India to Europe, and North to South.

Iran is fully prepared to cooperate with all communication operators in the region, Akbari noted.

He said that the event will take place a day ahead of Capacity Middle East 2025 in Dubai, which is the most important conference in telecommunication and will bring together major regional and global operators active in providing internet services.

The UAE city of Dubai is hosting Iran Corridor 2025, a gathering aimed at showcasing the rapidly growing fields of technology, innovation, and connectivity via Iran.

The event will also serve as an opportunity to announce Iran’s readiness to use its potential and infrastructure to connect to other parts of the world, as the country is considered an appropriate alternative for safe connection between eastern and western parts of the world, he added.

MNA