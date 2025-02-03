Commenting on British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s plans to call on EU leaders to tighten sanctions on Russia, Peskov said that "the British leadership continues to follow a rather consistent policy," TASS reported.

"The British persist in advocating the idea that Ukraine should keep fighting until the last Ukrainian remains. However, the reality on the ground clearly shows that the situation is not in the Kyiv regime’s favor. Even many Western officials and experts acknowledge this, including in Western Europe," the Russian presidential spokesman noted. "We are well aware that Great Britain is among the countries that push to impose this confrontational policy on their European partners," he added.

Starmer said in a statement ahead of the February 3 informal summit of the EU heads of state and government that the British government would continue to work with European Union countries in order to expand energy sanctions on Russia. The British premier’s office pointed out that while in Brussels, Starmer also planned to discuss boosting security and defense ties between the United Kingdom and the European Union. In particular, London is interested in strengthening cooperation in the fight against illegal immigration.

