Iran FM meets Serbian agriculture minister for mutual talks

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral ties, issues of mutual interests, and also ever-growing cooperation between the two countries in the fields of forestry and water management.

The Iranian foreign minister and Serbian agriculture minister explored avenues to expand cooperation between Tehran and Belgrade on relevant issues.

In the course of organizing the 16th Iran-Belgrade Joint Economic Cooperation Commission, Iran’s top diplomat expressed hope that officials of the two countries will adopt necessary measures regarding the promotion of bilateral cooperation in the field of agriculture.

Amir-Abdollahian arrived in the Serbian capital of Belgrade on Sunday at the head of a high-ranking political and economic delegation for holding talks with the Serbian officials.

