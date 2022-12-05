Amir-Abdollahian meets Iranian envoys to Europe

During the meeting with the Iranian envoys to Europe, in addition to exchanging views in the field of political, economic, regional issues and international developments, Amir-Abdollahian emphasized the need for the special attention of Iranian ambassadors and missions of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Europe to the issues related to offering the deserved services to the Iranians residing abroad, especially in the field of facilitation of the consular-related services.

Iran’s top diplomat arrived in the Serbian capital of Belgrade on Sunday evening at the official invitation of his Serbian counterpart for holding high-profile talks with the Serbian authorities.

In a joint press conference with his Serbian counterpart Ivica Dačić in Belgrade last night, Iranian Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian said that amicable ties between Tehran and Belgrade are on an upward trajectory and growing.

