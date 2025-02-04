Explosion hits Syria's Damascus

Al Mayadeen network, quoting its sources in Syria, reported that an improvised bomb exploded in the neighborhood of Mezzeh, Damascus, near the French Park.

No further details have been released so far and there were no immediate reports of possible casualties.

On Monday, a car bomb explosion rocked the city of Manbij in northern Syria, leaving 20 dead and 15 injured.

According to the report, the blast occurred in Manbij city in the northeast of Aleppo Governorate in northern Syria.

The sources reported that the bomb exploded near the car that was carrying working women and girls. According to local sources, the explosion was very strong, and following this incident, ambulances and vehicles of the Syrian Civil Defense went to the scene of the accident to provide relief.

