Blinken again denies Washington's role in Iran's riots

“Of course, we do,” Blinken told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union” when asked about the US support for the protesters demonstrating against the Chinese government’s stringent Covid-19 restrictions.

“We support the right for people everywhere, whether it’s in China, whether it’s Iran," the US secretary of state added.

“We support the right for people everywhere, whether it’s in China, whether it’s Iran.

Blinken went on to claim that “fundamentally” the protests in China and Iran were not about the US.

In most relevant remarks, the Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian pointed to the US and Western states role in recent riots in Iran in a joint press conference with his Serbian counterpart earlier in Belgrade and said, " The United States and several Western countries sought to create chaos in Iran, and one of the goals of the United States was to push Iran to make great concessions at the negotiating table."

MNA/5646992