  1. Politics
Dec 5, 2022, 3:40 PM

IRGC thanks Judiciary for firm response to rioters

IRGC thanks Judiciary for firm response to rioters

TEHRAN, Dec. 05 (MNA) – In a statement on Monday, the IRGC thanked the judiciary for the firm a quick response in convicting rioters who were linked with foreign intelligence services, especially the Zionist regime of Israel's Mossad.

In the Monday statement, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) appreciated the Judiciary's decisive action in the judicial processing of the cases of those who were linked with the intelligence services of the Zionist Israeli regime and carrying out the death sentences for four of them after they were convicted in fair trials.

"The country's security, intelligence, law enforcement, and Basij forces will not hesitate to deal a heavy blow to rioters, thugs, and mercenary terrorists hired by the enemy," the IRGC statement further reads.

The IRGC further calls on the Judiciary to continue the trend and bring to justice those foreign-backed agents who committed crimes in destroying and damaging people and government properties as the call has become a public demand.

MNA

News Code 194516

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News