IRGC thanks Judiciary for firm response to rioters

In the Monday statement, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) appreciated the Judiciary's decisive action in the judicial processing of the cases of those who were linked with the intelligence services of the Zionist Israeli regime and carrying out the death sentences for four of them after they were convicted in fair trials.

"The country's security, intelligence, law enforcement, and Basij forces will not hesitate to deal a heavy blow to rioters, thugs, and mercenary terrorists hired by the enemy," the IRGC statement further reads.

The IRGC further calls on the Judiciary to continue the trend and bring to justice those foreign-backed agents who committed crimes in destroying and damaging people and government properties as the call has become a public demand.

MNA