Turkey to build military bases, deploy F-16 jets in Syria

Citing informed sources, Türkiye newspaper reported that Turkey is looking to build 2 military bases in Syria and deploy F-16 fighter jets in the near future.

According to this report, Turkey and Syria will sign a joint defense agreement, according to which Ankara will help Damascus in case of sudden threats.

Also, Turkish forces train Syrian forces, and 50 F16 fighters are supposed to be deployed in this country.

Meanwhile, the Zionist regime is also building a base in the Syrian buffer zone. Earlier, the American occupiers had established several bases in the Arab country.

