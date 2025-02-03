  1. Politics
IRGC, Army vessels to visit UAE Navy: Admiral Tangsiri

TEHRAN, Feb. 03 (MNA) – Four IRGC and army naval ships are slated to visit the United Arab Emirates to visit the Navy of the Persian Gulf country, the IRGC Navy commander announced.

Navy Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri stated that this visit is the first of its kind. Iran has repeatedly said that regional countries can ensure regional security, stressing that foreign presence is not needed.

Regarding holding exercises with various countries, the IRGC Navy Commander stated that exercises with neighboring countries, including Iraq, are on the agenda, adding that interactions have been held with the Omani Navy in this regard, and Iran has participated in joint exercises with Oman.

Pointing out that shipping security in the Strait of Hormuz region is very important, the IRGC Navy Commander said that Iran ensured the security of the Strait of Hormuz for years, and good measures have been taken in this regard.

Regarding the unveiling of the drone carrier ship, Admiral Tangsiri said that Iran owns drone carrier ships and similar vessels that can carry helicopters and drones which will soon be integrated into the IRGC Navy.

