Hamas delegation headed by Musa Abu Marzouk visits Moscow

Russian media reported that a Hamas delegation headed by Musa Abu Marzouk visited Moscow and held talks with Russian officials on Monday.

The purpose of the Hamas delegation's visit to Moscow is to hold talks with officials from the Russian Foreign Ministry, Ria Novosti reported.

Last December, a Hamas delegation headed by Abu Marzouk met with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov in Doha, the capital of Qatar, and discussed developments in Palestine, especially the situation in the Gaza Strip and the Zionist regime's relentless crimes against the Palestinian people.

The Hamas delegation's visit to Moscow comes as the implementation of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza began on January 19, 2025, and its first phase will last 6 weeks.

During this phase, negotiations will be held on the implementation of the agreement in its second and then third phases.

According to the Times of Israel, Abu Marzouk said on Monday after the meeting that Israeli prisoner Maxim Herkin will be released as a priority in the second stage of the deal.

He also told Russian outlet Sputnik that hostage Alexander “Sasha” Trufanov, of an Russian origin, will be released imminently.

