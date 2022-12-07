President hails Iranian student for foiling enemies plots

On the occasion of University Students’ Day, Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi visited the University of Tehran on Wednesday.

Upon his arrival at the University, Raeisipaid tribute to the sublime status of martyrs of the university.

Speaking at the commemoration ceremony of the 70th anniversary of Student's Day, the President said that universities are think tanks and counseling centers, calling for expanding the relations between the universities and the government.

He also called on the students to help the government to solve problems.

"I consider communication with students as an honor and a great opportunity to benefit from the opinions of elites," Raeisi stressed.

"Protests should be listened to and we are always determined to listen to students' words. Protest is different from disturbance; Protest leads to amendment and perfection, and disturbance leads to destruction and despair," the Iranian President said elsewhere in his remarks referring to the recent unrest in Iran.

Raeisi blamed the United States and said that the Americans are looking for destruction and they want to create a destroyed Iran instead of a strong Iran.

"They want here (Iran) to become (like) Syria and Afghanistan, but they made a miscalculation, and the educated Iranian men and women will not allow them to do so," he continued.

"The US thought that the country (Iran) would stop (from progressing); In order to communicate with our neighbors, they said that we will not allow you to do trade until you become a FATF member, but during this time, you all saw that our connection with the countries of the region and the commercial infrastructure of the region, such as SCO and EEU, was activated," President Raieis emphasized.

The National Student Day marks the anniversary of the murder of three students of the University of Tehran on December 7, 1953, by Iranian police in the Pahlavi era. Every year, national demonstrations are organized to honor the occasion.

