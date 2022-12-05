Iran FM, Serbian PM hold talks on bilateral ties

Referring to the meeting of the presidents of the two countries on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, Amir-Abdollahian emphasized the necessity of implementing the agreements made between the two countries.

He expressed hope that the promotion of cooperation between the two countries will provide the necessary ground for the development of the relations between Iran and Serbia.

Iranian foreign minister also announced the readiness of Iran to hold the 16th round of the cooperation commission between the two countries in Tehran, expressing hope that with the provision of the necessary mechanisms within the framework of this round of the joint commission, the ground for improving relations in various dimensions will be provided.

Referring to the 85th anniversary of relations between the two countries, Ana Brnabić, for her part, emphasized the need to take steps in accordance with the capacities of the two countries in various fields of relations.

The Prime Minister of Serbia considered the field of scientific-academic cooperation, agriculture, and energy to be ready for the promotion of cooperation between the two countries.

She also voiced the readiness of the Serbian government to promote cooperation in the mentioned fields.

Cooperation between the two countries in the fields of culture, parliamentary diplomacy, tourism, science and agriculture were among the other topics raised by Iran's foreign minister and Serbian prime minister.

Iran’s top diplomat arrived in the Serbian capital of Belgrade on Sunday evening at the official invitation of his counterpart for holding bilateral talks with the Serbian authorities.

In a joint press conference with Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dačić in Belgrade last night, Amir-Abdollahian said that amicable ties between Tehran and Belgrade are on an upward trajectory and growing.

