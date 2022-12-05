15th Iran-Tajikistan joint economic coop. commission begins

Aimed at strengthening relations and expanding cooperation between Iran and Tajikistan, the session began on Monday morning in the presence of the Iranian Minister of Energy Ali Akbar Mehrabian, and Tajik Minister of Energy and Water Resources Daler Juma.

Visiting several energy organizations including the Iranian electricity industry (Tavanir) is of the plans for the first day of the commission. Meetings are scheduled to be held with the presence of Iran's National Syndicate and the private section as well.

The two sides will discuss ways to expand economic, commercial, technical, scientific, and cultural cooperation and pursue the agreements reached between Iran and Tajikistan.

