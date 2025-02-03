Pro-Russia paramilitary leader killed in Moscow blast

Armen Sargsyan, the leader of the "Arbat" battalion, was severely injured following a blast in the entrance hall of a residential building in north-west Moscow, 12km (7 miles) from the Kremlin, BBC reported.

He was evacuated to a hospital by helicopter and placed in intensive care after the explosion, but eventually succumbed to his injuries, according to usually reliable Telegram sources.

Others - including one of Armen Sargsyan's bodyguards - were also reportedly seriously injured, with some sources saying one other person had died.

MNA