Pro-Russia paramilitary leader killed in Moscow blast

TEHRAN, Feb. 03 (MNA) – The leader of a pro-Russian paramilitary group in eastern Ukraine has died in hospital after being injured in an explosion in Moscow on Monday morning, Russian media have said.

Armen Sargsyan, the leader of the "Arbat" battalion, was severely injured following a blast in the entrance hall of a residential building in north-west Moscow, 12km (7 miles) from the Kremlin, BBC reported.

He was evacuated to a hospital by helicopter and placed in intensive care after the explosion, but eventually succumbed to his injuries, according to usually reliable Telegram sources.

Others - including one of Armen Sargsyan's bodyguards - were also reportedly seriously injured, with some sources saying one other person had died.

