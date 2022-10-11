Iran-Serbia air coop. agreement forwarded to gov. by parl.

In a letter to the President, the Speaker of the Islamic Council notified the law of the Air Service Agreement between the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Government of the Republic of Serbia.

The air service agreement between Iran and Serbia was sent to the parliament previously after being approved by the cabinet and now has been ratified by the parliament and sent back to the government.

This agreement was signed with the aim of using air services in the exchange of goods, passenger transportation and expansion of international mail (postal services) and it strengthens economic relations and other areas of cooperation between the two countries, a previous report on the agreement published on the parliament website said.

