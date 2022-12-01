Israeli regime martyrs 2 Palestinians, injure 3 in Jenin raid

The Palestinian media reported on Thursday morning that the Zionist regime of Israel's soldiers raided the Jenin camp in the north of the occupied West Bank.

According to the local Palestinian Shahab news agency, the Palestinian youth also confronted the Israeli troops' aggression when the occupiers started shooting at them.

Preliminary reports suggested that at least 2 Palestinians were martyred and 3 others were wounded in the clashes.

The Jenin Battalion affiliated with the Quds Brigades(the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement) announced the martyrdom of these two Palestinians and said thet were members of the Jenin Battalion.

The new development comes after the occupying Israeli intensified its raids in the occupied West Bank. The Zionist regime has killed at least 9 Palestinians in different areas of the West Bank in just two days.

